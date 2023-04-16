The gun violence debate is missing a very important point. We can blame the National Rifle Association and we can blame the Republican Party, but in the most violent cities, neither has that much influence. And this right versus left garbage only divides us more. And I’m an independent centrist.

People in generations past always had guns, and we didn’t see the problems we’re seeing now. So what has changed? People have changed.

I don’t believe that we should give everybody and their mother access to guns; certainly there should be background checks. But they don’t always work, do they?

Criminals don’t pay any attention to laws — that’s the definition of a criminal! They will always illegally get guns. So, new laws won’t change that. Only careful, law-abiding gun owners will be affected.

People, especially young people, no longer respect life, not even their own. So they will shoot somebody over the most insignificant things. That is the true cause for all these shootings we see now.

So, we can pass all the new laws — that criminals won’t pay any attention to — that we want, but nothing will change until we get to the root causes of this nonchalant disregard for life.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township

