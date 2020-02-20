Dear Democratic dividers:
Those Democrats and news shows, they are so mean to President Donald Trump, not lauding his greatness. Let’s quote Bill O’Reilly, the serial harasser, as proof of what? That The Donald doesn’t dabble in hate rhetoric? Based on rally footage, if that’s not hateful rhetoric, I don’t know what is. Here’s a man who didn’t learn the “win graciously” rule. So if people hate him, it’s not unfounded; bad behavior is not an admirable character trait.
A wall. What says “look at me” more than some big, long wall? There’s technology that is more efficient and effective. But Trump can’t hug a drone and say, “Look what I did.”
Speaking of high crimes and misdemeanors, Sen. Lindsey Graham felt that President Bill Clinton fit that definition for lying about an extramarital affair. As Graham said, a “crime doesn’t even have to be a crime” to be impeachable. But, again, The Donald was known to indulge in said behavior before being elected, so we can’t impeach him for being what he is.
So, do I hate Trump? I find him odious and unworthy of public office and if it makes you feel good then, sure, you can say I hate him. As for you wonderful protectors of his “good” name, I’m concerned you’re doing exactly what is being done in that Jan. 29 letter (“Blame the divide on Democrats”): Saying he’s never at fault, blaming someone else, and trying and change the narrative when the facts are against you.
Debra Phillips
Elizabethtown