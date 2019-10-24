I keep reading about why poor President Donald Trump always gets slammed by people.
Let’s see: It couldn’t be that every time he opens his trap, another lie comes out.
Or maybe it’s because he’s wasting billions of dollars on a stupid wall to separate our neighbors and friends in Mexico.
Speaking of walls, he’s alienating our allies, and making friends with murderous dictators. What a dolt.
Maybe it’s because he’s dividing this country.
People say, “Oh, he’s doing such a great job; he’s getting things done.’’ Really? Getting things done for whom? Certainly not for the middle class. This guy is a con artist, plain and simple.
Once again, we must elect a Democratic president to fix a Republican mess (if it’s OK with the Russians, of course).
Now it looks like we’re trying to start yet another war, something the Republicans are good at. Remember weapons of mass destruction? Of course you do — then again, maybe not.
Oh yes, I almost forgot, this man proclaims to be a “patriot’’ — that must be why he got Daddy to bail him out from serving in Vietnam. Give me a break.
My biggest question is this: How are Christians OK with all this? I need somebody to explain this to me, because I’m just a dumb liberal trying to figure out this mess.
Trump was right about one thing; he said he was going to drain the swamp — well, it’s now a cesspool, and he and Mitch McConnell are the biggest contaminants.
Joe Davis
Annville