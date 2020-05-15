The LNP | LancasterOnline May 13 editorial (“More questions”) was condescending and snarky. The editorial board seemingly proposes that all should be righteously indignant at the Republicans who have the audacity to confront and question Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders. And that those who oppose Wolf are putting Lancaster County in horrible danger!

Yet, in LNP | LancasterOnline on the same day is this data from Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York — the site of the worst U.S. outbreak: 96% of hospitalizations there had an underlying medical condition and only 17% were employed. Cuomo said, “We were thinking that maybe we were going to find a higher percentage of essential employees who were getting sick because they were going to work. ... That’s not the case.”

If essential workers on the job —say, grocery employees — are not getting sick at a higher rate than those who stayed home, what exactly is the logical rationale for not opening the economy, where people likely interact with much fewer people over the course of a day? We have facts now, and readers don’t have to solely rely on state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Further, on Tuesday LNP | LancasterOnline reported that 93% of the deaths in Lancaster County are in long-term care facilities (“Data: 93% of toll in senior care homes”). Therefore, only 7% of the deaths are of the general population. Shouldn’t we just aggressively protect the elderly?

Citizens should be questioning everything that comes from government, every day, because it is our role to keep our employees honest — they work for us. It is what journalists used to do in the distant past. Who is being political?

David Williams

Warwick Township