In response to the May 19 letter “Do we prioritize health or wealth?”: I would remind the writer that he does not have to do business with any business owner who is opening their business despite orders from the governor.

Unlike the writer’s subjective way of thinking, I believe the Lancaster County Republican elected officials put together a very objective and convincing proposal to help small business owners try to salvage what’s left of their businesses.

As a small business owner, I truly understand what this shutdown has done. Had something similar to COVID-19 occurred when my wife and I started a business in 1994, we would have lost not only our business but our home — which we remortgaged to start the business — as well.

It is shame someone cannot realize the tribulations that go along with running a business. It’s not simply health versus wealth. It’s about survival and paying bills that continue even during a shutdown.

Also, this is not a political situation. There are Democratic and Republican small business owners alike who are suffering the consequences of this unfortunate situation, so to politicize it is short-sighted and small-minded.

Please remember to support small businesses when everyone does open up again. And remember that the large corporations remained open for large numbers of shoppers to congregate, while the small businesses remained closed with dire and devastating results.

You have the independence to stay at home for your safety or choose to venture out. But small business owners are deprived of their independence to conduct business as desired.

Gene Melocheck

Akron