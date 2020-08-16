Foolish persons say, “It’s OK to punch a fascist.” They are wrong. Actual fascism is an evil ideology. Accusing someone of fascism, however, frequently is used as a method of conflict. Many persons disagree substantially with leftists, yet hold beliefs that are not remotely authoritarian. If it were OK to punch a fascist, then everyone would get punched — not because everyone is, but because the accusation “fascist!” routinely is hurled at opponents of the left. Some on the left even use it against other leftists who are insufficiently “left.”

Even if someone were a genuine fascist, their awful beliefs would not deprive them of the right to life, liberty and the quiet enjoyment of their property. If an actual fascist does anything illegal, then, of course, he should be prosecuted for the crime committed. If he doesn’t commit a crime, then violence against him is unjustified.

Tyrants destroy those who disagree with “politically correct” beliefs. Anyone who wishes to regulate which ideologies are allowed to be spoken is advocating an authoritarian society. Every flavor of authoritarian thought attempts to regulate what may be advocated. The suppression of disagreement is evil.

The proper audience of debate is the uncommitted. That is why bad ideas must be fought with good ideas — to appeal to the uncommitted. Evil ideas cannot stand on their merits because they have none. That is why proponents of evil ideas attempt to suppress disagreement.

John W. deGroot III

Manheim Township