When Elizabeth Warren suspended her primary election campaign, she lamented that “one of the hardest parts of this is all those pinky promises, and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years.” Warren’s less than stellar election performance has been attributed, perhaps misandrously, to a misogynous electorate. No doubt sexism contributed to her lackluster results, although voters were quoted as saying they would vote for a woman, just not Warren. Maybe it’s time to stop playing the victim card.

Warren might do well to consider an election as a game. As with any game, there are actions, rules and judges. Those who perfect their skills and talents often will win. We might recall Billy Jean King and Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes.” King defeated Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on the tennis court in the Houston Astrodome on Sept. 20, 1973, with 90 million viewers watching worldwide. King won not because she was a woman and Riggs a man but because King had superior talents and skills at playing tennis at the time.

Rather than saying that little girls will have to wait four more years, Warren should be urging little girls to learn from her mistakes and from Hillary Clinton’s mistakes in the 2016 presidential election. It’s not necessarily about sex. It is about learning to play the game and being the best at it. In the future, we might elect as president one of the little girls who take that urging to heart.

Cas Ryzewski

Manor Township