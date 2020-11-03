A recent piece published in LNP | LancasterOnline expressed concern with transitioning away from oil by 2050. In my view this is not a political issue, but a concern about natural resources.

At some point, we’re going to run out of oil and gas. Thirty years from now, there may well be a shortage — as there was a few years ago, when prices at the pump were higher.

During the past century, there has been a continuing need to develop less carbon-intensive fuels, sometimes on account of shortages and other times because of political maneuvers, such the 1970s oil embargo. This isn’t simply a global warming issue.

The development of nuclear, solar and wind energy has led to the point that some are better choices. Nuclear, though, has created other problems. Development of better battery storage has boosted the electric car industry and even the handheld tool industry.

The Environmental Protection Agency was once the leader in pushing this research, and goals were set. Planning for 2050 is not “pie in the sky,” but a reasonable objective on the path to solving a future energy problem.

Will it be met? Who knows? But it is an objective for a better life. If we run out of oil and gas, what then?

Although it's popular to nitpick everything, remember that there is frequently a lot more detail behind the sound bites. And at some point we have to solve problems, not just blame them on the other person.

David York

Akron