I appreciated and agree with the letter on the importance of art in culture (“Lamenting absence of arts, culture,” Nov. 16). I’d add also music, drama, literature, languages and history to the list.

It seems sometimes that schools exist for the sports programs, and the academic subjects are given short shrift. European schools divorce sports from education and concentrate on learning. The towns where the schools are located provide subsidized sports programs for their residents.

As I observe many young people who seem to be cut loose, without any roots; those who tear down historic monuments; and those who are involved with “cancel culture” or call themselves “woke,” I think of a PBS program in which the interviewer spoke with a basket-weaver. Besides teaching her children the craft, she commented that it’s important also to teach them where they came from — their histories and their stories. For, as she said, if they don’t know themselves and don’t know where they’ve been, how can they know where they’re going?

It seems that our young people are taught almost nothing of history and only know the worst of our past.

Every person has a story. We have a past, we have ancestors and we have roots that go back beyond our birth. And we have a future — as yet unknown. But we need to have a story to keep us grounded, so that we cannot be led astray by people who don’t care about our stories or can deceive us more easily if we know nothing of our own history.

Dan LaRue

Lebanon