Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for being here in Lancaster County. We are better because you are here.

During this time of COVID-19, there have been many days when the news was sparse, but I knew it was important to maintain a subscription to the newspaper for the support it gives to journalists who will report different points of view and also check that reporting is accurate.

In what I hope is a tipping point in awareness of how dangerous it can be to be a person of color, we need newspapers more than ever to help us understand and digest the news.

I particularly appreciated Wednesday’s editorial (“Error of Silence”), which was a call to take a stand for respect and understanding. When we know something is wrong, we cannot be silent. Thanks, LNP | LancasterOnline, for the reminder.

Karen Davis

Lititz