Cal Thomas claims that the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump was “just political posturing” in his column that appeared in the Feb. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline.

Political posturing is then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refusing to convene the Senate for an impeachment trial before Trump’s term expired, and then rationalizing his vote not to convict by saying that Trump, now a former president, cannot be tried by the Senate.

Political posturing is the contortions of most Republicans in Congress to enable Trump, as he showed how bad a reality show star can get when he is president. And they never found the gumption to say, “You’re fired!”

Political posturing is Thomas crowing about how the Washington establishment can’t stand to see the swamp drained, when Trump replaced the swamp with what I view as the most corrupt administration in living memory.

Thomas asks, “What’s the point?”

The point is that the former president spent months convincing his base that the election was stolen, inciting them to overturn the results in any way possible and finally sending them to invade the U.S. Capitol and violently prevent the vice president and Congress from certifying the Electoral College count.

The point is that a sitting president willfully worked to undermine the foundations of our government — the peaceful, constitutional and orderly transfer of power.

A real-world effect of not convicting Trump in the Senate is that he is not barred from holding further federal office. With his acquittal, he can be incited to push the envelope even further.

This is hardly about political posturing. This is about the viability of our democratic republic.

Daniel Erdman

Lancaster