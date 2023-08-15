When you are the cause of degradation and loss, can you really take credit for others recovering from your own ineptitude?

Has anything not gotten exponentially worse over the past three years? Remember when you’d ask your kids if they had enough “McDonald’s money”? Nowadays, parents don’t even have enough!

I stopped growing decades ago, but I feel like Andre the Giant when I go into a grocery store and all of the packaging is markedly smaller on almost every trip!

We’re not the priority of the president of the United States, his Cabinet or our federal and state lawmakers. Our president’s priorities seem to be Ukraine, China, criminals and weaponizing clandestine activities against parents and his opponents.

What happened to the president’s promise to take care of our families like they were his own? He doles out reasons for us to fight among ourselves! He’s weakened our buying power, he’s weakened our military, he’s weakened our economy and he’s weakened the American spirit. Because he’s a weak man and an even weaker leader — not one world leader respects him.

I find it interesting that only the super-wealthy, the uninspired, the directionless, the sloths and the uninformed think that everything is OK. They would rather see the masses suffer than admit their mistakes. Some people talk about abolishing the Electoral College but are fine with law changes that affect only very small groups of people.

Dean Hostetter

East Donegal Township