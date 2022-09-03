Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, a news item in the Aug. 31 LNP | LancasterOnline states that 43% of Americans polled believe that it is “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that there will be a civil war here within 10 years.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham recently issued what I viewed as a thinly veiled call to arms in predicting what he believes will happen if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information and removing it from the White House.

Trump is like a playground bully. When he loses the game, he takes his ball (in his case, classified documents) and goes home.

Trump appears to have violated the law before, during and after his term in office, and at the very least I believe that he should be put on trial. I think that government security forces can handle organized protests (they’ll be better prepared than they were on Jan. 6, 2021), but massive unrest could result in collateral damage to innocent citizens.

Conservatives worry about censorship of some news sources, but those sources spout dangerous untruths, and enough people believe them that riots could occur.

Please, let’s all be sensible and accept reality — no matter how much it irritates you.

Turk Pierce

New Holland