Regarding the March 28 letter “Thankful for President Trump”:

How can we not question the job he is doing when he appeared to call the new coronavirus a hoax?

And when he initially said, “It’s one person coming in from China”? And when he said the virus would be contained in the U.S. in a short period of time? And when some states asked for ventilators, but he did not believe they needed that many?

I could go on and on, but if President Donald Trump had started two weeks earlier and listened to what was happening in the beginning, we might have been a little further ahead. At least it might have helped.

Kathy Spangler

Manheim Township