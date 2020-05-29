In response to the May 19 letter titled “Do we prioritize health or wealth?” the writer and anyone in agreement with him should consider the following:

Are you employed and able to work from home risk-free? Do you own a business that is deemed essential and is able to remain open during this time? Have you been financially responsible, and saved a proper “rainy day” fund for a situation such as this? Perhaps you have; perhaps this is why a pandemic such as this has largely not affected you.

Now put yourself into the shoes of most protesters who are asking the state and county to reopen. You have been laid off, your unemployment application is who knows where, you are running out of money, and bills are piling up. Suddenly, the prospect of a virus that causes no symptoms in a high percentage of the people who have it, and has a very low mortality rate, doesn’t seem so bad.

It is very easy to cite the COVID-19 slogan of “Stay home, save lives!” when you have a paycheck coming each week and a job that is able to be completed at home, but not so much when you face Depression-era problems. The Republican elected officials the letter writer criticized for putting wealth before health are, in fact, looking to save lives too, but not from COVID-19. They are looking to curb the slow economic collapse, which I believe will affect many more people than this novel coronavirus ever will.

Colton Esbin

Conestoga