What has this country come to when parents, and especially mothers, are labeled as “antigovernment” and even, by some, as domestic terrorists?

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a far-left-wing group for woke policies. I have never heard it condemn Black Lives Matter or other left-wing hate groups.

Now we have people all along the political spectrum who stand against LGBTQ+ groups that want to indoctrinate children. I say let children be children. When they are old enough to make informed decisions about their gender, then more power to them.

The Democratic Party lost gay marriage as an issue when that group won the right to marry, so it needed something new — transgender issues — to divide us again.

The Democratic Party also sees itself losing some of the Black and Hispanic vote. It is obvious that Democrats lust for power and that “control” is the guiding principle of their goal. In other words, the end justifies the means.

For those who do not know, the Democrats were once the party of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and segregation — through most of the the 20th century. The Civil War was fought to keep slavery, so Democrats tried to secede in order to keep it.

Democrats will do anything to keep power.

P.S., there is not any woke terminology in this letter.

Carl Jeffries

Warwick Township