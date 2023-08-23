I wish to send my compliments to the writer of the Aug. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Some voters refuse to face the facts.” He asks us to take a step back and consider the facts and educate ourselves — which is difficult for many, when emotions and unquestioning loyalty come into play.

Our political parties expect us to follow without question, and if we do ask questions or are concerned about the direction our party is going, we are called disloyal. That’s what has happened to Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen (“Long-time Ephrata mayor leaves Republicans,” Aug. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline).

It all brings to mind the quote from John Adams, one of our Founding Fathers: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”

Thomas Paine also wrote, “A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it a superficial appearance of being right.”

In plain English, think!

Get the legitimate facts before drawing a conclusion.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster