Let me say that I personally do not use marijuana. Lately, however, there has been much concern about the potential legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Several letters have addressed the horrors of cannabis and there was a syndicated column in which Christine Flowers mentioned two people she knew who became addicted to harder drugs because of marijuana.

If a person has an addictive tendency, that person will get addicted to something, be it drugs, alcohol, gambling, shopping or whatever.

I know a lot of people who have used weed regularly for many years and they have never turned to hard drugs. If someone claims he or she attacked a child because of marijuana use, as happened in a recent local case, I believe it’s a flimsy defense.

In my experience, people who use grass are upstanding citizens who have successful professional careers. If you have a personality that lends itself to addiction, nothing short of professional help will stop you.

The truth is people who want to use ganja are already there. It’s everywhere. It is big business and, in my view, the group that never wants to see it legalized for recreational use are the criminals who grow and sell it.

So, if you would like to put criminals out of business, it’s time to climb down from your self-righteous, misinformed position and leave the dark ages behind.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township