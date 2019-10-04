In response to the Sept. 30 LNP editorial “Listen to these kids,” it’s disheartening to see this newspaper joining in climate change alarmism.
These doomsday predictions started at least 50 years ago, although then it was predictions of a coming ice age by the 21st century. The New York Times (Jan. 5, 1978) stated, “No end in sight to the 30-year cooling trend.”
As reported by the website WUWT (wattsupwiththat.com), “It’s now the 30-year anniversary of the United Nations 1989 ‘10 years to save the world’ climate warning.”
In 1989, The Associated Press reported this: “A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.”
Here we are 30 years later and not much has changed. We now have an 11-year doomsday warning.
The serious indoctrination of schoolchildren probably began in 2006 with Al Gore’s documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” which was shown to millions of schoolchildren. Since then, they have been bombarded with scenarios that predict the end of the world unless the government does something fast. Scaring kids like this comes near to child abuse in my estimation.
Nature Geoscience published a paper by the scientists responsible for producing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's carbon budget. They admit that “computer models have overstated the impact of carbon dioxide on climate.” The Earth is not warming nearly as fast as previously thought. Not all “settled science” is settled.
Ginny Feenstra
Upper Leacock Township