It is over. Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States for the same reason that Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama — he won the electoral vote. The popular vote is secondary.

President Trump has yet to concede as of this writing, but it doesn’t matter. He has hindered the peaceful transition of power, but it doesn’t matter. He has become a man with no honor. Whatever his accomplishments during his time in office, they will all be overshadowed, in my view, by his insolent behavior during his remaining days in office.

History will record the facts, not Trump’s fantasies. The crowd at his inauguration was smaller than Obama’s. He served one term. He was impeached, just like Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. He has overseen the coronavirus while 243,000 Americans (as of Friday) have died.

There are those in Lancaster County who believed Trump’s election in 2016 was an answer to their prayers. His defeat in 2020 was an answer to mine.

Gerald Wagner

Quarryville