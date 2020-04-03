President Donald Trump and his cult members made crystal-clear the depths they would go to continue earning profits. Trump originally wanted to have the country “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”

Trump’s stooge, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, expressed that as a senior citizen he was “willing to take a chance” on his survival for a healthy American economy, and that “it was time for Americans to return to work to stave off an economic collapse.”

Yet these actions are exactly what would kill many Americans and bring the economy to its knees. Why were they so upset by a temporary slow economy? Could it be because their wealth would be lessened? These statements on national TV made crystal clear, in my view, that Trump and Patrick were willing to sacrifice our grandparents and others to become richer.

Oh, the depravity, immorality, the greed, and the total lack of caring and compassion for the lives of others they showed us. How long are people going to make excuses for Trump and his cult? Thank God for Dr. Anthony Fauci, who correctly said the data and ramped-up testing will help to determine the way to go. This will save lives. Science, imagine that.

For now, we need to listen to our health officials and stay away from each other. And you must really consider if you want to continue having self-serving, impulsive, uncaring, immoral, crude, greedy and ignorant leaders. I think not. Your vote matters. Make it count.

Dennis Zimmerman

Warwick Township