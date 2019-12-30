I’m responding to the Dec. 18 letter “A question for Trump critics,” specifically regarding the short answer for many since Donald Trump has become president being “find a job.”
My question: Shouldn’t there be more emphasized in that answer? For example, find a “decent” job, or perhaps find a “good” job where you can actually go home and enjoy your family and not have to hurry off to another job to make ends meet. A state Senate bill, passed in November, would raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage, currently set at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour since 2009, in four steps to $9.50 over the next two years.
This bill has not passed the Republican-controlled House. Imagine that. About 385,000 people in Pennsylvania hold a job that pays between $7.25 an hour and $9.50 an hour, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry. Is that sustainable for the average worker?
How many people in Pennsylvania are gainfully employed? How many people in Pennsylvania have to work two, three or possibly even four jobs to make ends meet? They claim for older workers there is no age discrimination, but just show your face at an interview and that disappears. Jobs aren’t as easy to get as you think. And good jobs with a decent wage are even harder to get — not just for older workers.
I personally believe the main reason Trump wanted to be elected was to help himself by lowering his own taxes. Mission accomplished for now.
K.E. Martin
East Cocalico Township