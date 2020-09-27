I don’t want to resort to slogans (Make America Great Again, Black Lives Matter) or labels (socialism, fascism) here, but I do believe the basic obligation of government is to provide for the health, safety and welfare of its citizens.

Health: We are the only industrialized country without universal health benefits. We have the highest health care costs per capita and in many areas produce only mediocre outcomes. There is a marked disparity in the quality of care between the rich and the poor.

Safety: We have the highest rate of gun ownership and the highest rate of incarceration in the world. The rich are safe in their day-to-day lives and the poor too often are not.

Welfare: We have no comprehensive safety net for the poor. Our government has largely abdicated its obligation to provide for the basic needs of the poor (food, housing, equal education and income support), leaving an incomplete patchwork of charitable efforts and government programs. I believe we’d all be healthier, safer and happier if these basic welfare needs were better met.

The current pandemic has only served to highlight and exacerbate the failure of our government to meet its health, safety and welfare obligations.

Jack Robinson

Manor Township