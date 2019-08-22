America finds itself once more faced with mass shootings, many victims dead, even more wounded.
And here we go again, with the rallying cry for gun control.
There is so much about this garbage that should anger decent people.
First of all, politicians referring to these types of incidents as “mental health issues.’’
That’s nonsense. These acts of senseless violence, given the numerous fatalities and injuries, are “spiritual’’ in nature.
People of all kinds have forgotten the fact that God exists. We’re witnessing an incredible increase in violence, mayhem and madness as Satan is running out of time.
Jesus Christ, the Savior of mankind, is soon to return and Satan is furious, as he hates everything about God. Satan also absolutely hates the entire human race.
People, including our elected and appointed officials, are only fooling themselves if they believe any type of legislation will stop the bloodshed caused by human beings controlled by demonic spirits. Demons don’t obey laws.
Satan has been laughing at the human race for centuries, and he truly must find hysterical the foolishness and ignorance of the American people.
Removing prayer from public schools; allowing abortions by the millions; sexual immorality of all kinds; the perversion of marriage by same-sex pairings — the wickedness continues.
Too many churches have lost their way in the sea of spiritual darkness.
When evil reigns in a nation, only sorrow can come from such poor leadership.
I’m not pointing at the president. Congress is a cancer on America’s soul.
William G. Smith
East Hempfield Township