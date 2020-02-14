Recently there was another news article about the use of cellphones while driving. I was reminded of a story told to me by the clerk at the Leola Subway.
It was about a customer who left the store with his takeout purchase. While driving away in his vehicle, he was seen eating his takeout and talking on his cellphone. He was doing all of this while simultaneously navigating the busy intersection of routes 23 and 772.
It seems as if common sense would be a factor in helping to create laws against “celling’’ and driving.
Anna Lois Lehman
Salisbury Township