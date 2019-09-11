I must respond to the Aug. 21 letter “Dems are to blame for corrupt cities.’’ The contents reflect the arrogance of someone who has yet to experience the grim realities of life.
For someone to declare Democrats are the source of the current state of the cities demonstrates profound naivete. No political party has a corner on virtue and this has been repeatedly demonstrated by the moral bankruptcy of the current occupant of the Oval Office and the failure of the “leaders’’ in his party to adhere to the principles they used to loudly proclaim.
The problems of the cities are complicated and are rooted in such things as tax base declines, the inability of many unemployed people to find jobs offering a living wage, and a lack of assistance on the federal, state and corporate level.
I found the letter writer’s snide comment on Congressman Elijah Cummings to be gratuitous. Cummings has more than paid his dues in achieving his office. Yet he has more than once been forced to sip from the bitter cup of racism, which I do not believe the writer has ever had to do.
I suggest the writer would do better to learn that the true measure of intelligence is not being smart, but having wisdom.
Stephen L. Patrick
Rapho Township