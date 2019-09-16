There has been much written about the “proper” method to merge two traffic lanes. LNP printed letters Aug. 30 (“Proper road rules for merging”) and Sept. 3 (“ ‘Zipper’ merging in other states”). Phrases such as “road etiquette,” “studies have shown that it works,” etc., appear.
My question: Exactly what are we attempting to accomplish?
Let’s look at traffic flow, in particular the 100 cars closest to the merge point. If they are all in the one lane that continues, the line of cars will be 100 cars long. If they have zipper-merged to some extent, the line will be 50 or more cars long. Thus, if it is the length of the line that we are interested in, the zipper merge will certainly produce a shorter line. (A side comment: Watch the drivers of the 18-wheelers. They’re the professional drivers. They frequently attempt to position themselves so that they cannot be passed on either side. That is their opinion on the zipper merge.)
It’s likely that the line length isn’t the ultimate goal. What you probably want is the most efficient traffic flow — getting the maximum number of cars through the bottleneck in the minimum time.
When cars have passed the merge point and are in a single line, there will be a maximum speed that they can go due to road conditions. If that’s 35 mph, that’s the traffic flow speed whether the cars did an early merge or a zipper merge.
So it really doesn’t matter how you merge, does it?
C.T. Wolf
East Hempfield Township