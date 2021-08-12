It is so sad that in a nation with enough vaccine doses to vaccinate everyone 12 and over, we are seeing a surge of COVID-19 and the delta variant. It didn’t have to be this way.

It’s especially sad that so many countries are in need of vaccine doses, yet we’re not taking advantage of what we have.

Yes, I know that vaccinated people can still get infected by the coronavirus in very rare instances, but those cases are generally much less severe.

Come on, people. Stand up and get vaccinated, because you’re going to be the ones we’ll all be “thanking” if we need the mask mandate again. And, in my view, you’ll also be the ones complaining the most.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases right now are unvaccinated people in red states.

Even members of the Trump family eventually said they received the vaccine. I believe it would go a long way if former President Donald Trump urged people more strongly and consistently to get vaccinated.

To all the governors and anyone seeking election or reelection: Stop being seemingly held hostage by Trump. If he truly cared about you and the rest of the nation, I believe he would have been more proactive about COVID-19 from the very beginning. If you’re as good as you think you and your platform are, run on your own merits and stop needing or wanting the endorsements of a tyrant!

Jackie Arndt

Mount Joy