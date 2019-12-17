Crimes are more common where there is an injustice. When people are treated unjustly, and corrections cannot be made, desperate people will use desperate measures to correct the situation and crimes result. But when we as a society treat everyone justly, there is no fertile ground for crime.
Mercy allows for individual and societal growth and the neutralization of future harm. Mercy doesn’t know vengeance, doesn’t know self-justification, knows justice, sees all as right and none as wrong, and doesn’t dominate anyone.
Brotherhood will flourish when guilt and unworthiness are seen as groundless and condemnation and punishment are discarded. Of course, any destruction needs to be prevented, and offenders need to be restrained and corrected to teach responsibility. Correction should be just that, rehabilitating the offender, with no punishment inflected. The goal of correction should be to restore brotherhood to its fullest. Everyone should be welcomed into the brotherhood of humans without qualification or reservation. This is unconditional love in action.
It all comes down to trust. Do we trust ourselves and others? Lack of trust will lead to laws inhibiting humans from doing what they want. Trust will lead to believing God has created natural laws allowing us to do as we please, producing man-made laws affirming our freedom. This is advanced thinking and not found in our world.
Individuals, governments, and religions have resorted to revenge and punishment when their blame and judgment have failed to change the world, and we continue to judge and punish.
Paul E. Troutman Jr.
Manor Township