The April 15 LNP | LancasterOnline features an editorial cartoon depicting James Madison facing a reporter of the 21st century. It deals with the Second Amendment (authored by Madison) and assault weapons.

That is just plain ridiculous. Sure, it is supposed to be a satirical portrayal. But I believe it goes a bit too far. There were no assault weapons available back then — not even the repeating rifle had been invented.

Madison wrote the Second Amendment in defense of our just-received freedom, after a long Revolutionary War. Citizens carrying muzzle-loading long rifles helped to win the war!

I am surely against ordinary people being able to purchase magazine-loaded assault weapons! In my view, there are ways to outlaw that practice without eliminating the Second Amendment! As a matter of fact, way too many dangerous big weapons can be purchased.

But taking handguns out of citizens’ hands in a free democracy would, in my view, spell the end of that democracy.

Madison deserves a lot better, than this poor misuse of his great contribution to our freedom! And so do all the other Founding Fathers.

Herwig G. Schutzler

Lititz