Letters to the editor

The April 15 LNP | LancasterOnline features an editorial cartoon depicting James Madison facing a reporter of the 21st century. It deals with the Second Amendment (authored by Madison) and assault weapons.

That is just plain ridiculous. Sure, it is supposed to be a satirical portrayal. But I believe it goes a bit too far. There were no assault weapons available back then — not even the repeating rifle had been invented.

Madison wrote the Second Amendment in defense of our just-received freedom, after a long Revolutionary War. Citizens carrying muzzle-loading long rifles helped to win the war!

I am surely against ordinary people being able to purchase magazine-loaded assault weapons! In my view, there are ways to outlaw that practice without eliminating the Second Amendment! As a matter of fact, way too many dangerous big weapons can be purchased.

But taking handguns out of citizens’ hands in a free democracy would, in my view, spell the end of that democracy.

Madison deserves a lot better, than this poor misuse of his great contribution to our freedom! And so do all the other Founding Fathers.

Herwig G. Schutzler

Lititz

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags