After reading various letters from the left, I am wondering if there is anyone out there who can tell me why I should vote for a Democrat.

Without expressing hatred for former President Donald Trump, explain your position. Before you send your response(s), I have several positions that I hold valuable.

I like secure borders with a wall (no gaps) and a 10-year halt on immigration. We have allowed far too many people in under President Joe Biden.

I’m in support of strong law enforcement, not soft on crime.

I strongly oppose killing the unborn from God.

As far as the economy goes, where do I start? There’s 40-year-high inflation and a falling stock market. There goes your 401(k). I hope you’re not planning to retire soon.

This leads me to education. I want no critical race theory taught, no LGBTQ studies and no drag queens. Just the three basic R’s.

In my view, those of us in rural Pennsylvania cannot afford four more years of Democratic rule. Remember what they did to us during COVID-19 with the lockdowns? Come on, Biden, take the cognitive test. Trump did, and he aced it. What are you afraid of?

Fred Neyhard

Clay Township