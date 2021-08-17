Regarding Naiymah Sanchez's June 30 op-ed, “Hempfield should foster education, not discrimination”:

Sanchez supports allowing high school transgender student-athletes to compete on the athletic team of the gender with which they identify. She essentially calls the problems surrounding transgender athletes imaginary.

But, in my view, the problems are far from imaginary. First, there is the primary issue of privacy and protection for female student-athletes. I believe that bringing a transgender girl into the girls’ locker room creates a hostile environment for high school girls.

By allowing a transgender athlete to share the locker room of the gender with which they identify, I believe we are discriminating against the other female athletes; we are ignoring their emotional well-being and morale.

Secondly there is the issue of fairness. A 2012 article published in Psychology Today claims “men have greater cardiovascular reserve, with larger hearts, greater lung volume per body mass, a higher red blood cell count, and higher hemoglobin than women.“

In addition, biological males have more testosterone. International Olympic Committee regulations currently require Olympic women athletes to demonstrate that their total testosterone level in serum has been below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months.

Science shows that, biologically, boys have a physical advantage over girls. This is discouraging, in my view, for the girls who have to compete alongside transgender girls.

Kim Seldomridge

East Hempfield Township