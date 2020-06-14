I am a concerned citizen from southern Lancaster County. Although we face many issues today, an important one that I believe should be brought up is how the White House temporarily added more fencing around the perimeter. (The fencing began to come down Thursday.)

I think this is an important issue to bring up, because it shows how tensions between the people and our government have increased and it symbolizes the divide in communication the protesters have been experiencing with the president.

I simply believe that behavior like this should be brought up for the people to see, so they can judge the president’s actions for themselves and make decisions for the future election.

Nicholas Kretzing

Little Britain Township