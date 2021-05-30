In my view, the Republican Party — at every turn and using every opportunity to misrepresent the facts — continues to make efforts to suppress my vote.

The most recent example is state Sen. Ryan Aument stating that mail-in ballot vendor issues in Lancaster County “have only added to the confusion and distrust surrounding mail-in voting.”

While I am concerned about the vendor selection and monitoring process, these mishaps in no way change my confidence in the mail-in voting process.

In my view, Aument would better serve his constituents by focusing on whether Lancaster County has a performance-based contract that penalizes the vendor for these types of mishaps. There is no need for state legislation to change the current mail-in process.

Sen. Aument, please understand that there is no fraud. Leave my vote alone!

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy