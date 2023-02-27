I have to wonder if the multiple Feb. 23 letter writers who are seemingly pro-Vladimir Putin had a chance to read George Will’s column, which was printed right above their letters (“Putin’s only path to victory is a rise of US isolationists”).

We must learn from the U.S. isolationist policies and what they cost the world in the first years of World War II. Myopic vision is lethal to defending democracy.

It’s time to wake up and see how the Ukrainian forces are holding the line for all of us. What would have happened if the United States had stood up to Adolf Hitler right when he invaded Belgium in May 1940?

Barbara Watts

Manheim Township