It was remarkable to hear President Donald Trump say this week that he “learned a lot” about COVID-19 after he tested positive for the illness.

I guess I thought that as the leader of a nation that’s been facing one of the most dangerous threats to its citizens in the past century — killing over 212,000 people in seven months — he might already have learned everything that could be known about this threat because, I don’t know, it’s his job?

Karen Lowrie

Akron