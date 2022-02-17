Letters to the editor

When I opened LNP on Feb. 8, I was surprised to read “ALL EYES ON UKRAINE” as the main headline on Page A8.

I read the article, and I agree there are some serious issues about the borders of Ukraine (about 5,000 miles away) and the borders of Taiwan (more than 7,000 miles away). But I wondered if the present administration is trying to divert our attention from a serious issue that is much closer — and that is our southern border.

As a descendant of immigrants, I favor welcoming the stranger and the foreigner to our great country, where we enjoy so many blessings. But a policy that essentially opens the border to millions of undocumented persons seems very unwise. Other nations require due process, so why shouldn’t we?

Wayne D. Lawton

Elizabethtown

