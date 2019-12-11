America is not ready for President Elizabeth Warren in 2020. First, she is a woman. Is America ready to cross the presidential gender barrier? The conservative voice and vote are still strong to keep women in “their place.” Second, her proposed “structural changes” reflect well on the values in the preamble of the United States Constitution; however, the preamble’s underlying “socialist” concepts are thought politically incorrect and are being used against her — an odd kind of thinking in the land.
Third, there is little appetite in the citizenry for the sacrifices needed to make the structural changes. Little appetite to do what needs to be done in order to give our children’s children something other than the age of catastrophe.
To win, Warren must spell out a vision of us not reenacting some Eden past, but of us greater than ever, leaning forward. And the price to pay — it’s a hard sell when citizens are told by mainstream media that all is well, let the good times roll. War and warming and debt, no worries.
Warren’s success in the 2020 election hinges on Americans’ readiness to hear the call to sacrifice. Without that appeal, a grand-themed vision, a call to excite the imagination, it’s highly probable we have “Make America great again” and President Donald Trump in 2020. It is of benefit to see Warren go up against Trump; a measure of how ready America is to make the sacrifices to make the structural changes to make “America greater than ever.”
Maybe America will be ready for President Warren in 2024.
JanStephen Cavanaugh
Columbia