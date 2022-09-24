Author Sam Harris is taking a lot of flak for his recent statement, “I think Donald Trump is a worse person than Osama bin Laden.” It’s a stunning thought to most of us. Harris states his belief that one could walk 1,000 miles in any direction before coming in contact with someone as devoid of a moral compass as Trump.

I watched a CNN interview with Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer who served time for doing Trump’s bidding. Cohen described Trump as completely self-centered.

Another lawyer for Trump signed a statement this summer stating that all documents marked as classified and held in boxes at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over to the government. Did the lawyer actually check, or just do Trump’s bidding?

There is seemingly no “other” but to serve Trump’s purpose. Even the “other” of the United States of America appears only to be his to conquer and make his own.

Bin Laden gave his life to a cause to address what he viewed as long-term historical injustices. We can ask how he can be a man of conscience when he was the mastermind of 9/11. But we should also ask how people of conscience were willing to use atomic weapons.

From what I understand of Harris’ views, he believes that the attack on our nation from the outside by bin Laden implanted a Trojan horse to divide us — and here we are. The danger, he says, is no longer from outside, but from within. That is why he believes that Trump is now the worse, greater danger than bin Laden.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township