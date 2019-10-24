In LNP’s Oct. 8 issue in the Nation & World section, we read this statement from President Donald Trump: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider off limits I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey.’’
It seems to be about “I” and “me” and very little about the rest of the people in Washington, D.C., other than the ones who cross the line that Trump drew in the sand. Did Trump get his great and unmatched wisdom from the same source as King Solomon?
Proverbs has much to say about gaining wisdom and knowledge. Read 1:7; also 14:1-28.
Leon Ebersol
Narvon