We now have a political system in which local elected officials jump on the bandwagon in an attempt to overturn the vote when a candidate of their party loses.

Pennsylvania’s Act 77, which expanded the use of mail-in ballots, was passed by the Legislature in 2019 with the support of Sen. Doug Mastriano and Reps. Mindy Fee, Keith Greiner, Dave Hickernell and Brett Miller.

All are now throwing support to Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's lawsuit to dismiss the election results. Is this a new Republican motto: “If you can’t win, cheat?” Is this democracy dying? If you believe in the foundation on which this country was built, then you need to remember the next voting cycle who supports the Constitution and who supports a cult.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township