Once again we have another shooting of innocent people going about their jobs and another dozen or more families who have an empty place at the table and will have their lives altered for years to come.
Again we hear well-meaning but relatively worthless rhetoric of “thoughts and prayers” and the promise of Americans “standing with” the injured families. Again we are told this is a time for sympathy, condolences and silence, but not time for reflection or debate or preventive planning.
Until fairly recently, one could go to a movie, a baseball game or an outdoor concert and have no fear of being shot. One could go to church, to the supermarket or to a school (even without a bulletproof book bag) and never feel fear that this trip might be one’s last.
It is now normal to read, hear and see massacres in almost any American venue on almost any day. Our legislators are quiet and cannot or will not or dare not intervene.
We are arming our educators, hoping they will keep our schools safer. Shall we also heed the call to arm our ministers and priests, our shop clerks, our movie ushers and our peanut vendors at sports settings?
Is this indeed the acceptable new normal of which we are justly proud and delighted?
Have we become so mute and deadened to these atrocities that averting our eyes in acceptance is our only action?
Will our children forgive us?
Jacques Gibble
Lancaster