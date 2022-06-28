It is extremely frustrating to me that some people are diminishing and/or denying the importance of then-President Donald Trump’s attempts, straight through to Jan. 6, 2021, to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

Is truth no longer important because a desired candidate did not win? Or are we that politically divided that truth and facts no longer matter?

If so, we are in deep trouble.

We need candidates and future leaders who will bring ideals of truth, honor, dignity and integrity to their positions — no matter the circumstances or crises they face — if we are to survive as a country.

In my view, something is severely lacking in the leadership of the Republican Party on the state and national levels, and I say that as a Republican (at least for now). For the past two presidential elections, I had to write in a name, and I will have to do the same for this year’s gubernatorial election. I am not optimistic about the future of government in Pennsylvania or Washington, D.C.

Susan Miller

Manor Township