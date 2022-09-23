Surprise, surprise, surprise! Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker has declined to participate in a pair of debates with Democratic candidate Bob Hollister because of LNP | LancasterOnline’s part in organizing the debates (“Smucker snubs invite for 2 October debates,” Sept. 9).

Congressman Smucker, are you afraid because LNP | LancasterOnline reaches so many of your constituents?

So, you decided instead to participate in a televised forum hosted by Harrisburg-based ABC27 (WHTM), perhaps thinking it will reach more people. Really? That forum will reach some people who are not in your district.

Oh well. I just hope that the many voters, both Republicans and Democrats, remember that you voted against our votes on Jan. 7, 2021, and thus supported the Big Lie.

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township