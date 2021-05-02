With so much hand-wringing recently from the local Republican Party on survey methodology, I thought I’d share my own story.

In February, Congressman Lloyd Smucker emailed a survey to gauge constituent support for the American Rescue Plan. The questions were peppered with Republican talking points seemingly meant to sway responses toward disapproval of the bill. I completed the survey to indicate my support.

A month later, I received an email from Congressman Smucker thanking me for completing the survey and stating, “like you, I do not believe that the hyper-partisan stimulus bill signed into law by President Biden is in Americans’ best interest.”

Except that I — like a majority of Americans of all political persuasions — absolutely support the bill and believe it is in our country’s best interest.

This is the second time recently that I have received an erroneous response from Smucker’s office. A call indicating support for HR 1 was returned with a message stating that the congressman shared my concerns over the bill and would oppose it.

Mistakes happen, and I contacted his office to clarify my stance, but it calls into question the accuracy of what Congressman Smucker hears. He rarely meets directly with any constituents he disagrees with, and now it seems our best path to share concerns with him results in consistently misrepresenting those views.

The congressman’s office should release the results of that survey, to show if Smucker is truly representing the views of his constituents or whether his loyalty is to the GOP.

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster