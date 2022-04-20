Our feckless president painstakingly reads speeches, then at the end often states he was told not to answer questions. He then turns his back on the press corps as he meekly walks away. Have you ever wondered who is actually making decisions and policy for him? And, in my view, guiding our country into economic and national security oblivion?

Then I recall an interview former President Barack Obama did in November 2020 on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Obama was asked by Colbert if he’d like a third term as president. Obama replied: “I used to say, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front-man or front-woman and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff and I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that, because I found the work fascinating.”

That statement took me back, a bit.

Most of Biden’s appointments have been dug up from Obama’s list of appointees.

Why would Biden count on Russia to help revive the Obama-era Iranian nuclear deal? Why is Russia even involved?

Seeing Obama’s recent appearance at the White House to celebrate the anniversary of his Affordable Care Act — witnessing Obama, whom I believe to be a narcissist, surrounded by an adoring crowd as a wandering Biden looked to me like a lost child — I was convinced.

In my view, Obama is the Biden puppeteer, continuing his quest to “fundamentally change America.”

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township