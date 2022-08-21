Our state legislators will be getting their fixed pay raise (cost-of-living adjustment) next year, according to the article “Pa. officials to receive historic pay raises” in the Aug. 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

The raises that will go to more than 1,300 employees across the three branches of state government, including the judicial, will lead to taxpayers paying about $16 million more on salaries in 2023, compared to 2022.

While the median household income in Pennsylvania is about $70,000, members of the Legislature will receive a base salary over $100,000.

Are we getting our money’s worth? Not in my opinion.

Bills have been introduced into committee that would alter or suspend next year’s raise, but, as with most bills, they have not moved out of committee after months and months of sitting there.

Our full-time Legislature passes fewer laws than most other states in the nation that have part-time legislatures. Some years, nearly 20% of the laws passed in Harrisburg are to name bridges and roads, and they are not really laws.

The only state government official I am aware of who does not take his salary is Gov. Tom Wolf, who donates his salary of about $200,000 to charity.

If you throw in reimbursements and per diems, some of our legislators are banking some big bucks.

Contact your state representative and senator, ask them how many bills they have introduced that were passed this year and you will hear a very low number.

In November you can reelect them — or vote them out.

The choice is yours.

Burton Aulisio

West Lampeter Township