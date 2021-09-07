I am truly sick and tired of these governors, members of Congress, state legislators, school board members and others who are whining about their personal freedom to not be vaccinated or required to wear masks — while thousands are dying of COVID-19 all over this country.

In my view, those posturing in this way for political gain — and especially those proposing and passing laws prohibiting people from protecting themselves and their children — are evil, self-promoting excuses for human beings masquerading as public servants.

I believe we need some courageous prosecutors to charge one or more of these “public servants” under their respective state’s negligent homicide statutes.

In Pennsylvania, for example, “A person is guilty of involuntary manslaughter when as a direct result of the doing of … a lawful act in a reckless or grossly negligent manner, he causes the death of another person.”

While I’m sure there are many who would be aghast at such a suggestion, doing so would certainly place the actor’s behavior in the correct context, in my opinion. That is, criminal behavior.

A perfect example of this grossly negligent and reckless behavior can be seen in one Southern state where bodies are stacking up in refrigerated mobile morgues while the governor is prohibiting local school officials from imposing mask mandates.

If someone becomes infected while in a Florida school and dies, is the governor arguably responsible? Even if his order prohibiting mask mandates may be a lawful act?

I think that question is one that we have juries for.

Rob Bleecher

Manheim Township