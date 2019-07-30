Over the years, I have noticed that my Republican brethren have accused colleges and universities of censoring conservative speech. Having been employed on several campuses over the years, I have always thought the lack of conservative speech on campuses had more to do with the fact that conservative ideas aren’t that popular with the younger crowd.
It’s now become clear to me why the ideas of the Republican Party are not often heard on campuses. Although my fellow Republicans seem very happy with the work of President Donald Trump, I feel it necessary to point out that racism as an idea and as a product of society is not popular. The reason we Republicans don’t hear much speech on campuses about the “inferiority” of non-Caucasians has nothing to do with censoring or even “political correctness”; it’s because racism is just plain unpopular with most Americans.
So when the president makes statements that are clearly racist and when Republican lawmakers don’t have the courage to point out to the president that racist speech is un-American, then I have to conclude that the Republican Party has become a racist political force.
As such, I doubt you’ll be hearing much speech on campuses about how great Republican and conservative ideas are. Most likely, students will recognize the political violence propagated by the Republican Party and will bear witness to the suffering it creates.
The politics of hate only helps those who embrace hate.
Nathan Pease
Lancaster