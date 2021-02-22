As defined by the Urban Displacement Project, gentrification is “a process of neighborhood change that includes economic change in a historically disinvested neighborhood — by means of real estate investment and new higher-income residents moving in — as well as demographic change — not only in terms of income level, but also in terms of changes in the education level or racial makeup of residents.”

I ask, how could the Lancaster city Historical Commission approve a 20-story structure whose renderings show no sense of historic accuracy and which houses only 260 residents and creates only about 125 jobs right in the downtown section of historic Lancaster?

With a city in need of affordable housing for so many, we are now allowing gentrification to be a part of our history, rather than seeking investors who willingly will create affordable housing opportunities for the current residents of Lancaster.

Shame on us for going down this path. I thought historic preservation was an integral part of the story of making Lancaster a wonderful place to live.

Marsha Bowen

Manheim Township